Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Kanye West makes controversial statement about Bianca Censori

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Kanye West is hitting hard at the critics, who are questioning his frequent posting of Bianca Censori's sultry snaps, by saying he "doesn't care" about other opinions.

Taking to February, the Power hitmaker posted a clip slamming the haters, saying, "Ima post my wife as much as I want, bro. It makes me happy. Some people don't want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy, and I'm happy with that."

In the clip, the Grammy winner addressed the matter as he was seen walking along with his wife; the scruffy-looking Kanye said, "Y'all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose."

"So what I'm saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking 'bout, 'Why you posting your wife?' Cause she makes me happy."

He continued, "That's why y'all happy with the music because I'm happy. You understand?"

"So don't ever say nothing negative," he stressed. "If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go **** yourself."

"Seriously…leave the king the **** alone…I don't care, bro. I'm going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your **** Instagram."

It comes after a damning report in Daily Mail that claimed that Ye was "controlling" Bianca.

