Prince Harry didn’t want Queen Camilla near him in the UK

Prince Harry allegedly had no intention of meeting with Queen Camilla when he was visiting King Charles over his ailing health.

Insights about the Duke’s visit to the UK, and his feelings with Camilla have just been brought to light by the Queen’s long term friend Petronella Wyatt.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent conversations with The Telegraph.

According to her, Prince Harry “preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry has been pretty open about his thoughts towards the Queen, he even made some startling revelations about her behaviors and thoughts in Spare.

At the time he said, “I remember wondering… if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories.”