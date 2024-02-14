 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kanye West shoots down Super Bowl claim involving Taylor Swift

Kanye West's rep says there is no truth about the claim that Taylor Swift had him kicked out from Super Bowl 2024

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The internet was on the edge when an explosive claim was made that Taylor Swift booted out Kanye West from Super Bowl 2024. Now, the Donda hitmaker is refuting it, calling it a rumour.

"This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true," the 46-year-old representative told TMZ after ex-NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed that the pop icon removed the Chicago rapper from the stadium after he took the seats in front of her star-studded box.

On his Paper Route, the retired NFL wide receiver said, "So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry's booth, so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye's face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask."

"So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium," the 39-year-old added.

