Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, survived the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade, confirmed officials in a press conference.



On Wednesday, one person was killed while 21 were injured in a shooting in Missouri at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

The authorities confirmed that the “players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for” following the deadly incident.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson for the Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that all players, including Kelce, were safe.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement added.

Before concluding, they added, “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves also revealed that the suspects were in custody. “This is not Kansas City,” she said in a emotional statement.

Graves added, “I’m angered by what happened but I want you to know that [law enforcement] … did the best that they could and I’m so proud of them that they ran into danger.”

“We were here for a safe celebration and because of two bad actors or more, it is why we are standing here today.”