 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed

The Oscars didn't nominate Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for Best Director, Actor nominees, respectively

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwigs plan to avenge Oscars snub exposed
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are planning to make the best out of their Barbie Oscars snub.

Insiders have shared an exciting update a month after the blockbuster movie was left out of key Oscar nominations.

Not just fans, Barbie actor Ryan Gosling also slammed The Academy for leaving Greta and Margot out of Best Director and Best Actress in a Lead role nominees, respectively.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE.

A source now told Daily Mail that the actor-director duo is planning to channel their rage into making a sequel.

“Many fans want a sequel and Greta, Margot, and Ryan have talked about the possibility ad nauseam, but it would have to be a perfect idea,” they said.

The tipster added: “They caught lightning in a bottle with this first one in such a way that it is going to be a massive undertaking to tap that well one more time. They know they can do it; they just want to do it right if they jump into the Barbie world again.”

As per the tipster, Margot and Greta are taking the snubs as “a badge of honor” and plan on making the sequel “even better.”

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'control' racy Bianca
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'control' racy Bianca
Matt Damon expresses 'anxiousness' over his age in upcoming projects
Matt Damon expresses 'anxiousness' over his age in upcoming projects