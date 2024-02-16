The Oscars didn't nominate Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for Best Director, Actor nominees, respectively

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are planning to make the best out of their Barbie Oscars snub.

Insiders have shared an exciting update a month after the blockbuster movie was left out of key Oscar nominations.

Not just fans, Barbie actor Ryan Gosling also slammed The Academy for leaving Greta and Margot out of Best Director and Best Actress in a Lead role nominees, respectively.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE.

A source now told Daily Mail that the actor-director duo is planning to channel their rage into making a sequel.

“Many fans want a sequel and Greta, Margot, and Ryan have talked about the possibility ad nauseam, but it would have to be a perfect idea,” they said.

The tipster added: “They caught lightning in a bottle with this first one in such a way that it is going to be a massive undertaking to tap that well one more time. They know they can do it; they just want to do it right if they jump into the Barbie world again.”

As per the tipster, Margot and Greta are taking the snubs as “a badge of honor” and plan on making the sequel “even better.”