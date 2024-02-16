Prince Harry's shameless to try commercializing King Charles

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for shamelessly commercializing King Charles’ name

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for behaving ‘shamelessly’ in his commercialized bid against King Charles.

All of this has been referenced and brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

She began everything by referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new website Sussex.com.

According to Ms Vine, “They must have known this was in the pipeline. They must have known this was Harry’s next step in his quest to have his cake and eat it.”

“Because it seems to me that this is not only a shameless name-grab and an attempt to commercialise the title conferred upon them by the late Queen after Meghan married into the Royal Family, it also goes against her explicit wishes.”

“When the Duke and Duchess made the sad decision to turn their backs on royal life in 2020, they agreed they would not use their titles for financial or personal gain.”

“Indeed, they had to mothball their website, sussexroyal.com, for that very reason.”