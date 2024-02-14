 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

King Charles refused to meet Prince Harry with usual royal greeting?

Prince Harry recently travelled to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles

Melanie Walker

King Charles did not meet Prince Harry with usual Royal greeting after he flew to the UK only to see him following his shocking cancer diagnosis, claims expert.

According to GB News, the monarch most likely did not give Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the warm welcome he must have been expecting before the reunion.

However, shedding light on the matter, a royal expert, Michael Cole, claimed that the King might not have let Harry kiss his cheeks in fear of contracting any infections.

He said, "The important thing for somebody who has just got cancer is not to contract any infections. Harry had been at 30,000 feet, breathing the same air of up to 150 other people.”

You can bet your life that the usual greeting of royal men, a kiss on the cheek, was not on offer," Cole added.

However, the expert noted that Harry's wish to reconcile with his father appeared genuine. The Duke of Sussex might have another opportunity to converse with the King soon.

Harry is scheduled to come back to the UK in May for the 10th anniversary festivities of the Invictus Games, an event he established in 2014. The celebrations will occur at St. Paul's Cathedral.

