Queen Latifah wants Dolly Parton on her show ‘The Equalizer' as a guest star

Dolly Parton becomes first choice to get on this one show

Dolly Parton is known for her mass appeal in the industry and following that, Queen Latifah says she wants to bring the country musician on her show The Equalizer.



"I would love to get Dolly Parton on this show," the U.N.I.T.Y. singer added. "We came very close to being able to make it happen last year.”

“So I don't know if we'll be able to do it this year, but I would love to get Dolly on."

She continued, “We did a movie together called Joyful Noise, and she was just the most amazing person.”

“She's just a real down-to-earth, cool person who's inspired me since I was a little girl.... she kicks butt, too. She's just as funky as anybody. So I would love to get Dolly on here. I'll just put it out there."

Noting, “That's my girl. I just love her."

In the meantime, The Equalizer season four will air on CBS on Feb 18.