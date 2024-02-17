Kim Kardashian's confession comes amid her rumored romance with Odell Jr. Beckham

Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?

Kim Kardashian recently talked about the possibility of getting married for the fourth time amid her romance rumors with Odell Jr. Beckham.

The SKIMS mogul made the revelation while talking to James Corden on his Sirius XM show This Life of Mine with James Corden.

Kim first said that she is “good and kept busy with her kids and work,” however, it wouldn’t hurt to share her life with a significant other.

“I don't know. I really don't. There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,’" Kim said.

Admitting that she is bit of a hopeless romantic, she said, “I think my life is really fun and whoever comes into my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot.”

“I'm not lonely, so I'm good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it's so big, I don't take that lightly,” Kim continued.

Her confession comes amid romance rumors with the Baltimore Ravens player.

US Weekly previously claimed that the pair has been "happily dating" for five months but prefer to stay careful as they want "to avoid judgment."