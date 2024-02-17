 
menu
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?

Kim Kardashian's confession comes amid her rumored romance with Odell Jr. Beckham

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?
Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?

Kim Kardashian recently talked about the possibility of getting married for the fourth time amid her romance rumors with Odell Jr. Beckham.

The SKIMS mogul made the revelation while talking to James Corden on his Sirius XM show This Life of Mine with James Corden.

Kim first said that she is “good and kept busy with her kids and work,” however, it wouldn’t hurt to share her life with a significant other.

“I don't know. I really don't. There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,’" Kim said.

Admitting that she is bit of a hopeless romantic, she said, “I think my life is really fun and whoever comes into my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot.”

“I'm not lonely, so I'm good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it's so big, I don't take that lightly,” Kim continued.

Her confession comes amid romance rumors with the Baltimore Ravens player.

US Weekly previously claimed that the pair has been "happily dating" for five months but prefer to stay careful as they want "to avoid judgment."

Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck breakup in 2003
Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck breakup in 2003
'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
Rooney Mara breaks down movie selection process after 'bad experiences'
Rooney Mara breaks down movie selection process after 'bad experiences'
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on 'collective trauma'
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on 'collective trauma'
Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release
Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release
Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' Super Bowl deed
Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' Super Bowl deed
Kanye West's daughter ‘angers' Kim with Bianca Censori drawing?
Kanye West's daughter ‘angers' Kim with Bianca Censori drawing?
Prince Harry breaks silence on meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry breaks silence on meeting with King Charles
Sebastian Stan condemns sensitive remarks at Berlin Film Festival
Sebastian Stan condemns sensitive remarks at Berlin Film Festival