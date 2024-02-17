 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William's coronation plans leaked amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince William reportedly planned for his own coronation as King Charles under pressure to abdicate throne

Prince William has decided to not have an “elaborate coronation” like his father, King Charles, once he ascends to the throne.

As King Charles focuses on his health following shocking cancer diagnosis, some insider claim the monarch is under pressure to abdicate the throne in favour of Prince of Wales.

William is said to have already taken on a lot of responsibilities to lessen the burden on his father and is said to be ready to become the next King of Britain with Kate Middleton as his Queen.

In Touch Weekly revealed that “Palace officials are secretly working hard to ensure the transfer of power is as smooth as possible.”

“Considering the circumstances, they won’t have an elaborate coronation — William thinks his father’s was over-the-top anyway,” the insider said of William’s plan of coronation.

Referring to Charles’ extravagant coronation which cost about $125 million, the insider said, “William and Kate don’t want all the traditional pomp and circumstance that make them seem out of touch, so it would be scaled down significantly.”

“They’ll likely do the religious ceremony and a small reception, hopefully for less than $15 million,” they revealed.

