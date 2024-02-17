 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles under immense pressure to abdicate throne in favour of Prince William

King Charles has been urged to give up the throne after he was diagnosed of cancer

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 17, 2024

File Footage

King Charles is under immense pressure from his immediate family to abdicate his throne in favour of his first born, Prince William.

To add to it, his beloved wife, Queen Camilla, is also urging him to give up the throne and pass all his responsibilities to the Prince of Wales.

“The idea that he won’t get to make his mark as king is a hard pill to swallow,” an insider told In Touch Weekly of Charles, who waited 70 years to become the King.

Meanwhile, Camilla is genuinely enjoying the opportunity to experience a peaceful retirement. “She’s urged him to let it go and enjoy their golden years,” the source said.

ALSO READ: Royal family reacts after Prince Harry's latest interview

“It also helps that Charles has a lot of confidence in William and Kate, and in the end, he’s doing what’s best for the monarchy. So he can feel proud knowing he’s done his job well,” they added.

Moreover, Charles has confidence in William that he would carry out his duties as the next King of Britain exceptionally we..

“Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes,” they said. “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy.”

The insider that means “William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”

