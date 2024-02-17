The director of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming flick makes major claims about the celebrity couple

Photo: Jennifer Lopez wants the 'spotlight' in upcoming movie sans Ben Affleck?

Hiding the face of Ben Affleck in This is Me Now...: A Love Story was reportedly a creative decision made by Jennifer Lopez and the flick’s directors.

As fans will know, despite the fact that Jennifer’s upcoming movie revolves around her love story with Ben Affleck, the face of Argo alum has been kept under the wraps mostly in the movie.

Recently, the flick’s director Dave Meyers gave insights into the main purpose for this move in a conversation with People Magazine.

Dave began the confessional by saying, “We did hem and haw on the opening scene.”

He also addressed, “But we really did not want to end it with, the whole journey of love was just to get back to Ben.”

Stating the reason for this, the filmmaker observed that the team wanted to highlight Jennifer’s personal journey in the project, and so giving Ben more screen time would have shifted the audience’s focus.

“That was purposeful, because everything Jen was telling me was about her own personal maturity and what she’s gone through and learned about herself,” he confessed.

Concluding the topic, the American filmmaker remarked, “That’s the thing that people will mostly relate to.”