Prince William to ensure 'zero percent chance' of Harry returning to UK?

Prince William does not want Prince Harry to com back to the UK

Prince William will not allow Prince Harry to return to the UK due to his anger, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales is disheartened with Prince Harry's previous attacks on the Royal Family and King Charles' current cancer diagnosis is unlikely to heal the rift.

An expert suggests: “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now.

“If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity," the source tells Mirror.co.uk

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

