 
menu
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William to ensure 'zero percent chance' of Harry returning to UK?

Prince William does not want Prince Harry to com back to the UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Prince William to ensure zero percent chance of Harry returning to UK?

Prince William will not allow Prince Harry to return to the UK due to his anger, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales is disheartened with Prince Harry's previous attacks on the Royal Family and King Charles' current cancer diagnosis is unlikely to heal the rift.

An expert suggests: “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now.

“If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity," the source tells Mirror.co.uk

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kris Jenner tears up over Kim Kardashian's recent interview
Kris Jenner tears up over Kim Kardashian's recent interview
Barry Keoghan moves places to be near Sabrina Carpenter?
Barry Keoghan moves places to be near Sabrina Carpenter?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark reconciliation rumors AGAIN
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark reconciliation rumors AGAIN
America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio
America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio
Lionel Richie reacts to Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Lionel Richie reacts to Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Paris Hiltons rings in her 43rd birthday with a year roundup
Paris Hiltons rings in her 43rd birthday with a year roundup
Inside Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship
Inside Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship
Taylor Swift pulls off biggest concert of her career yet
Taylor Swift pulls off biggest concert of her career yet
Robert Downey Jr. gushes over Cillian Murphy in new interview
Robert Downey Jr. gushes over Cillian Murphy in new interview
Khloe Kardashian gives verdict on Kim Kardashian romancing her ex
Khloe Kardashian gives verdict on Kim Kardashian romancing her ex
Pedro Pascal reveals a 'psychotic' acting practice
Pedro Pascal reveals a 'psychotic' acting practice
Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public
Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public