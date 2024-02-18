Taylor Swift made a confession during her Eras Tour concert in Melbourne, Australia

Taylor Swift recalls sad memory from Joe Alwyn relationship

Taylor Swift opened up about some of her time when she was dating Joe Alwyn.

The 34-year-old singer, who is currently on her Eras Tour in Australia, made a confession while performing in Melbourne on Saturday night.

While singing Folklore, a track she wrote for an album during the pandemic in 2020, Taylor admitted that she felt “lonely” while writing the song.

In a fan-shared video, she can be heard saying: “I was imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder, and I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill.”

“That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like writing ‘Folklore.' That is not what I looked like … So that’s all that matters — the delusion,” Taylor added.

The Lover crooner dated Joe from 2016 to April 2023.

While most of their relationship was private, Taylor said in her 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Admitting that Joe brings “normalcy” in her life, Taylor added, “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”