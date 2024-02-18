 
menu
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift recalls sad memory from Joe Alwyn relationship

Taylor Swift made a confession during her Eras Tour concert in Melbourne, Australia

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Taylor Swift recalls sad memory from Joe Alwyn relationship
Taylor Swift recalls sad memory from Joe Alwyn relationship

Taylor Swift opened up about some of her time when she was dating Joe Alwyn.

The 34-year-old singer, who is currently on her Eras Tour in Australia, made a confession while performing in Melbourne on Saturday night.

While singing Folklore, a track she wrote for an album during the pandemic in 2020, Taylor admitted that she felt “lonely” while writing the song.

In a fan-shared video, she can be heard saying: “I was imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder, and I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill.”

“That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like writing ‘Folklore.' That is not what I looked like … So that’s all that matters — the delusion,” Taylor added.

The Lover crooner dated Joe from 2016 to April 2023.

While most of their relationship was private, Taylor said in her 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Admitting that Joe brings “normalcy” in her life, Taylor added, “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

Prince Harry would not say 'no' if King Charles asks for help in Royal role
Prince Harry would not say 'no' if King Charles asks for help in Royal role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eye' on next 'multi-million dollar' deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eye' on next 'multi-million dollar' deal
Kris Jenner tears up over Kim Kardashian's recent interview
Kris Jenner tears up over Kim Kardashian's recent interview
Prince Harry comment on King Charles result of 'own agenda?'
Prince Harry comment on King Charles result of 'own agenda?'
Barry Keoghan moves places to be near Sabrina Carpenter?
Barry Keoghan moves places to be near Sabrina Carpenter?
Prince William to ensure 'zero percent chance' of Harry returning to UK?
Prince William to ensure 'zero percent chance' of Harry returning to UK?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark reconciliation rumors AGAIN
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark reconciliation rumors AGAIN
Prince Harry can only bring Archie, Lilibet in UK if he 'proves himself'
Prince Harry can only bring Archie, Lilibet in UK if he 'proves himself'
America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio
America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio
Lionel Richie reacts to Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Lionel Richie reacts to Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Paris Hiltons rings in her 43rd birthday with a year roundup
Paris Hiltons rings in her 43rd birthday with a year roundup
Inside Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship
Inside Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship