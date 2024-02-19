 
Margot Robbie Barbie-esque look at BAFTAs steals hearts

Margot Robbie is turning heads with her ethereal look at the BAFTAs.

The Barbie star walked the red carpet on Sunday in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé silk pink and black velvet gown.

Speaking to the media as she walked, Margot told Entertainment Tonight that her look was “Barbie-esque.”

This comes after the actress publicly spoke about her film’s Oscars snub.

She stated: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

Speaking of director Greta Gerwog, Robbie added: “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director.”

“What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

“Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod.”

Robbie said, later adding: “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.

