Adele says she was 'annoyed' in the NBA clip which went viral

Adele addresses viral meme about her on the internet

Adele is adding context to a meme that went viral when she was at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2022.



At the time, the camera zoomed in on the Grammy winner sitting on the courtside as she was completely ignoring the lens.

Surprisingly, the moment went viral and has become a meme. Years later, the Hello singer addressed the matter at her recent Weekends With Adele concert in Las Vegas.

"Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don't give a flying ****? I'd like to give some context to that meme," she began.

The hitmaker continued, "I know it sounds crazy, but I really don't like being famous, right? So obviously, I know I'm sitting courtside at a basketball game, whatever."

Noting, "But Rich [Paul] was working the room and, you know, talking to other players and people. I was fine. I didn't mind. I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you."

But she added, "So, the people with the camera came over and asked me twice. They were like, 'Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?'

"I said, 'Please don't. I just canceled [my] Las Vegas [residency]. I really don't wanna be [on camera]. They came back and they filmed me."

The 35-year-old stated, "So, the reason my lips look like I had filler, because I have naturally big lips. I don't need filler. The reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking."

"Because I was like, 'These ***** filming me against my will.'" Acknowledging her astonishment, Adele shared she had no idea they would air the footage.

"I didn't realize they were airing it on TV. I thought it was just in the room, you know. But anyway, I just wanted to give some context because I was ignoring looking everywhere but in the camera."

"I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed. Also, my face is very meme-able. I can't help it."