Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. both won big at the 2024 BAFTA awards

Cillian Murphy beamed all through the BAFTA ceremony after scoring the Best Actor gong for Oppenheimer, celebrating it with Robert Downey Jr.

Murphy played the titular role of scientist Robert J. Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb epic. The film led the BAFTA nominations with a total of 13, and took home 7 of them.

Following his win, the actor was pictured backstage celebrating it with Hoyte van Hoytema, who won Best Cinematography Award for the film, and co-star Robert Downey Jr., who bagged the Best Supporting actor gong.

Taking to the stage, Cillian said: “Oh boy, holy moly, thank you very, very much BAFTA.”

He went on to honor “the most dynamic, kindest producer-director partnership in Hollywood: Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, thank you for seeing something in me that I probably didn't see in myself.”

The Irish actor said to Nolan: “Thank for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time and time again.”

Cillian had competition in the Best Actor category from Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Teo Yoo for Past Lives.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan also won big, taking home the Best Director award.