Michael Keaton on 'Beetlejuice 2': 'I was hesitant'

As the filming of the much-awaited Beetlejuice 2 was over, its lead actor, Michael Keaton, opened up about his initial hesitancy toward the project.

During an interview with People, the Batman star said, "We thought, 'You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.'

"So I was hesitant and cautious, and he was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years."

However, The Flash actor added that his doubts had vanished when he started to do the scenes.

"Once we got there, I said, 'Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it if we can pull this off."

Elsewhere in the interview, Micheal said he agreed with director Tim Burton not to let the CGI dominate the sequel.

"The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again," he shared.

"I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade."

The 72-year-old continued, "What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, 'Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right."

In the meantime, Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit the cinemas this September.