Comedian and actor Ewen Macintosh passes away

Accountant Keith from the UK original series ‘The Office’ peacefully passed away on Wednesday, confirmed by his management team

Comedian and actor Ewen Macintosh dies at 50

Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role as Keith Bishop from The Office UK passed away at the age of 50.



On Wednesday, his management company, JustRight, posted on X, “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year”.

His close friend Ed Scott confirmed the news in a social media statement and said, “I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend”.

“He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.”, he added.

He also shared a heartfelt tribute and wrote, “Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans.”



After Scott, Ricky Gravis who created the sitcom, extended his tribute to MacIntosh and expressed, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Merionethshire native appeared in The Office UK from the beginning since 2001, playing the role of an accountant and various other shows including Miranda and Little Britain. He also showed up once at the reality TV show Celebrity Come Dine with Me.