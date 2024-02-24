 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

David Beckham looks back at 25 years with Victoria Beckham

David Beckham is seemingly excited to mark 25 years of marriage with Victoria Beckham

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Photo: David Beckham looks back at 25 years with Victoria Beckham
Photo: David Beckham looks back at 25 years with Victoria Beckham

David Beckham is reportedly excited to mark silver jubilee anniversary with Victoria Beckham.

As fans will know, the legendary footballer and the Posh Spice tied the knot on 4th July 1999.

Ahead of their 25th wedding anniversary, the former captain of England’s soccer team took a trip down memory lane and sat down for an interview with People magazine.

David Beckham stated, "For me, personally, I am also looking forward to celebrating — it will be 25 years since Manchester United won the treble — including the Champions League of course! — and Victoria and I will also celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary."

The father of four went on to remark, "So lots to look forward to!"

David even mentioned the "Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium, the Men’s Euros in Germany, Copa America and the Paris Olympics" in this discussion and anticipated "a great year and summer of sport."

Later in the chat, the father of four observed, "I’m also really excited that a new MLS season is about to begin, for my team Inter Miami.”

“As a team we are working hard to build on the success of the 2023 season following last year’s Leagues Cup win," he concluded. 

'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date
'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date
John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross' video
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross'