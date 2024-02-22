Greta Gerwig feels 'good' to be nominated for Oscars

Greta Gerwig opens up about the Oscar snub, adding she feels wonderful for being nominated in another category

Amid the outrage, Greta Gerwig says she felt wonderful to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay after she was sidelined in the director's category.



In a chat with Time Magazine, the filmmaker said, “Of course I wanted it for Margot. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together. A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

Similarly, Margot Robbie, who was also snubbed by the Oscars, told SAG-AFRTRA, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.

She continued, “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”