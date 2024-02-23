 
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco

Speaking about her new single, the Who Says singer Selena Gomez gets candid about her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, February 23, 2024

Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco

The Prime Time Emmy award singer Selena Gomes recently dropped her new single Love On, on February 23rd and the track has gone viral on streaming platforms with over 100,000 views on its music video.

Speaking on New Music Daily about her new song, the singer also opened up about her private life and shared, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she told host Zane Lowe.

“And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

For those not versed, the duo worked together on a song I Can’t Get Enough in 2019. But there were no dating rumors until December 2023, when the singer posted an Instagram story of her hand flaunting a ring with the letter B.

However, the Only Murders in the Building actress confirmed her relationship later in December after she posted some intimate pictures with her partner on her Instagram and later made a public appearance on 3rd January 2024 at a Los Angeles Lakers game

