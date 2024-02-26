Tina Knowles lost her brother, Butch, on February 25, 2024

Tina Knowles, Beyonce mother grieves loss of brother

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother and the rest of her family just suffered the loss of a dear family member.

The Single Ladies hit-maker’s mom took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, February 25, 2024, to announce the sad news of her brother, Rowland Martin Buyince, also known as Butch, passing away at the age of 77.

Uploading a monochromatic military picture of her now late sibling, she wrote a caption that read, "My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man.”

"He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks. He was a great story teller," Tina further wrote.



"He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch. Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP," her note concluded.

Back in July 2022, Beyoncé also paid tribute to another beloved and late member of her family, her "uncle Johnny” by dedicating her seventh studio album Renaissance to him.