Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly convincing his wife, Meghan Markle, to travel to UK with him along with Archie and Lilibet

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly making Meghan Markle travel to UK to meet his father, King Charles, who walked the Duchess down the aisle during their wedding.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has held “government level talks” to return to his home country with Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to OK! Magazine, Prince Harry is expected to travel to UK with attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in celebration of Invictus Games with his family.

However, the Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is reluctant to travel to UK as she does not want to face all the drama with the Royal family and the press in case she comes.

ALSO READ: Prince William becoming King would increase problems for Prince Harry UK return

A tipster close to the situation told the publication, “The move to bring the Invictus Games back to Britain is seen as an opportunity for Harry and he is very keen to take it,”

“He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable,” they added.

Prince Harry recently revealed during an interview with Good Morning America that he has got many trips planned to UK to meet his family especially King Charles.

He even hinted at the possibility of reconciliation with the Royal family three years after he and Meghan quit their royal as senior working members of the family for a life in UK.