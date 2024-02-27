Prince William becoming King would increase problems for Prince Harry UK return

Prince William has postponed plans to take revenge on Prince Harry till he becomes King

Prince William will deal with Prince Harry after becoming the next King of United Kingdom, Piers Morgan has claimed in his fresh rant.



The Prince of Wales will seek his revenge on his rebellious brother after taking over the monarchy from his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, the royal expert has revealed.

In a piece for The Sun, the famous journalist thrashed the Duke of Sussex amid ongoing debate surrounding him becoming a US citizen.

Morgan said the Britons hate Prince Harry because of his continuous criticism of his own family and if he becomes an American citizen, chances of him returning to UK would become zero.

He penned, "It’s surely inconceivable that he could return to Britain, tail between his legs, having been turfed out of the US?”

"All recent polls show that most Britons loathe him for his constant attacks on the Royal Family, which caused such distress to the Queen in the last years of her life, and his brother William won’t even talk to him which given he’ll be King one day, could spell even more revenge problems for Harry,” Morgan added.

He continued: "And if he’s not able to live and work in America, Harry’s lucrative family-trashing money-spinning gravy-train would hit the sidings hard.”

"So, this could be a very perilous few months for the man who wants to have his royal cake and eat it,” he said of Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

"How ironic if it’s Donald Trump who has the last laugh on the treacherous little weasel and tells him "You’re fired!" because of the despicable way he treated his grandmother the Queen."