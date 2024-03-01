 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce

Noah Cyrus is understanding her father position amid divorce

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 01, 2024

Noah Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, is standing tall for her dad amid divorce from mother Tish.

Noah, who has been closer to her father from her early years, understands his positions and tries to support the split.

“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” a source tells PEOPLE: “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” the insider adds of the divorce. “Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”

This comes as Tish and Billy Ray announced their split saying: "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Alan Cumming addresses ‘pressure' being a ‘fashion icon'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Jamie Foxx announces return to comedy: 'got some jokes'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'
Katy Perry names Firework Foundation as 'purpose in life'