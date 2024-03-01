Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce

Noah Cyrus is understanding her father position amid divorce

Noah Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, is standing tall for her dad amid divorce from mother Tish.



Noah, who has been closer to her father from her early years, understands his positions and tries to support the split.

“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” a source tells PEOPLE: “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” the insider adds of the divorce. “Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”

This comes as Tish and Billy Ray announced their split saying: "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."