Jennifer Garner reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new love album about Ben Affleck

Jennfier Garner has banned her kids, she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, from listening to the brand-new album of their stepmom, Jennifer Lopez.



The Alias star finds the album “cringe” and feels there is no need for her children to hear album intimate moments between JLo and their dad.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source close to the situation revealed that Garner “thinks the whole thing is just cringe,” adding that the album is “embarrassing.”

Garner shares three kids with Affleck; Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, while Lopez is a mother to twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

Since Affleck tied the knot with Lopez in 2022 after reconciling with her two decades after they called off their engagement, the two have blended their families.

Dishing on Lopez’s 13 raunchy-lyric songs, the insider said, “Basically, this album is telling the world that the original Bennifer was meant to be.”

They adde,d “On one track, Ben even utters, ‘I love you, I always have,’ which Jen took as a bit of a slap in the face. It’s tough to hear.”

This comes after the publication revealed that Garner and Lopez get along really well while managing their blended families.

“Jen and J. Lo have more in common than they’d probably like to acknowledge. They’re both career-driven artists and protective moms whose children come first,” they said last year.

“They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond.”