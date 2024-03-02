 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Millie Bobby Brown raises eyebrows ahead of 'Stranger Things' finale

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown got engaged to Jack Bongiovi in April 2023

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

File Footage

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly has been slammed by fans for switching her accent.

The Damsel actress recently sat down for a confessional on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about her ‘whimsical’ underwater proposal for the first time on national television.

Leaking details of the time when Jake Bongiovi popped the question, the 20-year-old actress said, “I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out anyway.”

However, the fans were quick to notice that during this conversation the Bournemouth-born star changed her accent to an American one.

One concerned social media user wrote, “Her accent is basically gone” with another declaring, “8AM?? She doesn't sound British at all anymore!!”

“She sounds so American now," a third commented.

A netizen also asked, "Why is she doing an American accent.”

Nonetheless, some fans came to defend the actress by claiming, “For everyone saying that she doesn't have her British accent anymore bear in mind that she is currently filming ST5 so she has been using her American accent more recently.”

For those unversed, Millie got engaged to the legendary rock singer Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jack Bongiovi in April 2023 and is reported to be planning a wedding in 2024. 

