Saturday, March 02, 2024
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'

American Idol is going through a troubling phase, as far as spots of judges are concerned after Katy Perry's departure, according to a report.

Well-placed sources reveal Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are bracing for a possible axe on their heads.

The insider news comes after the Dark Horse hitmaker conveyed the perception that she resigned from the judge's panel.

However, the report suggests the Grammy winner was, in reality, booted out from the show for her rude behaviour regarding the contestants.

The development left the remaining judges on thin ice, fearing a shadow of dismissal over their seats, insiders shared.

"Katy's departure has them worried this could be the end for them as well," a mole squealed to RadarOnline.

Not to mention, the hit show has added several zeros to their wealth — leading them to be more concerned about their posts.

"The show's made them richer than ever. But bosses clearly want to liven things up — and maybe they won't stop with replacing only Katy," the tipster tattled.

The source continued, "Luke and Lionel feel they deserve a lot more respect and they're not getting love from Ryan, who's cozying up to bosses and making himself look good!"

