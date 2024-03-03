Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding

Some netizens slam Rihanna for 'lacklustre' performance at Muskesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding bash

Over 6 million reportedly was doled out to Rihanna for her ninety-minute performances at Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding event. But, critics say the pop icon did not give her a hundred per cent at the event.



The eye-catching bash of Reliance Industries head's youngest son Anat Ambani took place at Jamnagar, India, where the Barbados singer hit the floor as her attendees were part of the world's most affluent and influential persons, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump.

Amid the star-studded gala, netizens claim otherwise powerful performer RiRi — did not put much effort into the event.

"Ri is the laziest performer ever! Even Taylor swift brings more energy," one critic penned.

Another wrote, "The bare minimum, and I dont blame her, lol..."

In the meantime, Rihanna paid tribute to the yet-to-married couple, saying, "I'm here tonight in honor of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations."