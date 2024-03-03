Sydney Sweeney weighs in on the box office failure of Dakota Johnson's super hero flick 'Madame Web'

Photo: Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue

Sydney Sweeney seemingly mocked Madame Web’s box office failure during her hosting debut at Saturday Night Live.

The Euphoria star is reportedly trying new roles after making Anyone But You a super hit movie.

Sydney opened her monologue by saying, “You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria.'”

After referencing two of her super hit projects, she joked about her not-so-successful work in Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web and said, “ You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web.'”

Spilling the beans on her upcoming flick, the 26-year-old shared, “But I do have a new film coming out called ‘Immaculate.’”

She went on to explain, “I play a nun, so it’s perfect casting. But tonight, I’m excited for everyone to get to know the real me.”

Later in her speech, Sydney confessed that she wanted to break her standard image of a ‘demanding’ and ‘needy’ girl, and so she accepted the role of a nun.

“I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has s**. Sometimes it’s all three at the same time,” she remarked after which she jumped to another topic.

For those unversed, as per a latest report of Forbes, Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web became a ‘beautiful disaster’ as soon as it hit the theatres because of listless performances and inconsistent plot.