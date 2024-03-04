Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under huge ‘tension' over King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing troubles in their marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage has come intro trouble amid his rigidity, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to be in Britain in the upcoming months to celebrate 10 years since the inception of Invictus Games, is persuading his wife to join him against her wishes.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells Mirror.co.uk: "The Invictus Games - it's one of the few areas of Harry‘s life where he feels on firm ground."

He added that the arguments have created a rift between Harry and Meghan: “There’s no doubt that helping disabled soldiers is a good thing, and it’s something that Harry has tried to do without it becoming all about him, so it's good for brand Sussex but only if Meghan is also there. So he is definitely putting pressure on her to join him.”

"This is causing huge tension in the couple's relationship. Omid Scobie's book Endgame tells us that Meghan never wants to visit the UK again, but she now realises with the games coming up and her father-in-law seriously ill that you should never say never,” he notes.