Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Dune: Part Two' leaves THIS actor out of final cut: 'I'm heartbroken'

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Dune: Part Two couldn’t make room for another actor in its final cut.

The sci-fi franchise, directed by Denis Villeneuve, starred Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista.

The star-studded cast was supposed to be even bigger, however, the filmmaker cut some scenes which left an actor “heartbroken.”

Tim Blake Nelson, who rose to fame with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and O Brother, Where Art Thou?, was announced as a cast member for the film in January 2023 but couldn’t make it to the theatrical release.

“I don’t think I’m at liberty to say what the scene was. I’d leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it. I had a great time over there shooting it. And then he had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there’s no hard feelings,” he told Movie Web.

According to Deadline, Tim most probably shot a scene as Count Hasimir Fenring, the husband of Lady Margot Fenring (Léa Seydoux) who is also an advisor to the Emperor (Christopher Walken).

The outlet claims that Denis might’ve cut the scene because of Stephen McKinley Henderson whom he also cut from the sequel.

“One of the most painful choices for me on this one was [to not include] Thufir Hawat,” Denis told Entertainment Weekly previously.

