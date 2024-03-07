Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson and Emma Stone were headed towards afterparty of Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner steps out with beau Peregrine Pearson & Emma Stone

Sophie Turner stepped out with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson alongside Emma Stone.

The trio was spotted among Hollywood’s famous stars as they made their way to the Louis Vuitton after party at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

After feasting their eyes over the most posh ramp walk Game Of Thrones alum was accompanied by the 29–year-old aristocrat for the bash at French restaurant Maxim's.

For the night, Sophie rocked an off the shoulder bright pink top and paired it with leather buckle braces. Meanwhile, Emma ditched her cream outfit for a black peplum top with jeans for the after party.

Their outing comes after Sophie confirmed her romance with Peregrine in December 2023, who is the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

Last month, an insider told US Weekly that the actress “wasn’t expecting” to fall for someone so quickly after the end of her four-year marriage with Joe.

“They had an immediate spark when they first started dating. Things have only grown closer between them since,” they had claimed.