Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton health concern create a havoc in the public eyes

Kate Middleton’s health concerns have kept Kensington Palace calm amid chaos from public.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from her planned abdominal surgery, is making rounds on the internet due to her prolonged absence.

Amid the chaotic situation, it is observed that the Palace remains composed.

Royal expert Russel Myers says: “Despite Kensington Palace announcing the future queen would step back from all official duties during a two week hospital stay and a period of convalescence at home until after Easter, Kate’s long-awaited return was plunged into chaos yesterday when the Army announced she would appear at a Trooping the Colour rehearsal in June.

Mr Myers then quotes an official report of the Princess: “A Kensington Palace spokesman said: ‘The timelines provided on the Princess’ hospital stay and planned return to royal duties were very clear from the outset. Nothing has changed.’

“The palace reiterated a previous statement given last week that ‘The princess continues to be doing well.’However, Prince William still remains on restricted duties, after only taking part in two official engagements last week and with only one planned for this Friday,” he noted.

