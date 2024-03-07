Kate Middleton is like Queen Elizabeth II ‘in so many ways'

Kate Middleton health problems have worried Royal fans

Kate Middleton’s health concerns have kept Kensington Palace calm amid chaos from public.



The Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from her abdominal surgery, is likened to Queen Elizabeth II in confessions from Royal experts.

"She is their MVP, without any doubt," royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE.

She adds: "She is in so many ways the most like the late Queen."

Meanwhile, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith adds: "She's so central to the monarchy and the future."

"Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now," Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE.

She notes: "Queen Elizabeth used to say, 'I need to be seen to be believed.' It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”