Princess Kate ‘depressed' as uncle Gary could cause ‘rift' with mom Carole

Princess Kate is reportedly worried over her uncle Gary's comments on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Princess Kate is reportedly worried over her uncle Gary's comments on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The Princess of Wales is reportedly feeling “fragile” and “depressed” as her uncle Gary Goldsmith’s revelations about the royals could cause a rift between her and mom Carole Middleton.

Gary has joined Celebrity Big Brother and is commenting on Kate and the Royal Family’s business regularly. In the first few episodes of the show, he has dished on Kate’s health, the dynamic between her and Meghan Markle, and even the Endgame row.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond says that Gary may be coming from a good place, but his comments will ultimately cause harm.

“I think that Gary comes from a good place in his heart. If he talks about her it's - in his view - to give her side of the story, give her a mouth, a voice, when he knows she can't off the back of allegations made of her. But I think it's the last thing she'd want - if Catherine or William want to say anything, they will say it. They don't need anyone else to, least of all someone within their own family - and they don't have that strong connection anyway," Jennie told The Mirror.

She explained: "I think it will hinder and it will cause a family rift and we've heard enough about the royals not getting on. I think they're trying to portray the image of unity - Harry's gone his way and we've even seen Andrew has been accepted on the odd family occasion. They are not just a monarchy, it is a royal family and they've tried to show that they are a loving and affectionate family. So having a potential rift now between Catherine and Carole is not a good look."