Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seen together in Los Angeles – are they getting married?

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s stroll in Los Angeles fuels engagement rumors

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been spotted roaming in Los Angeles amidst speculation that they are finally engaged.



Johnson was on a coffee run when her picture was clicked, before meeting up with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin in Beverly Hills.

It is pertinent to mention that the 50 Shades of Grey actress was not wearing a ring on her left ring finger when she popped out from a nearby coffee shop carrying her takeout items.

She donned casual attire wearing a grey sweater, white pants and sneakers.

Shortly thereafter, the Madame web star reunited with her alleged fiancé inside of an up-scale boutique in Beverly Hills.

Chris was photographed standing in front of a window wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.

Earlier this week speculations about Dakota and Chris Martin’s engagement were circulating.



An insider revealed to The Mirror that their engagement took place some time ago, but the couple chose to keep it concealed, and they are in no rush to plan their wedding, they are just enjoying their official commitment.

Dakota and Chris met through mutual friends after his separation from ex-wife Gwyneth in 2015. The pair briefly split in 2019 but reunited with Gwyneth helping them.

The Sun shared how Chris had bought Dakota a commitment ring in the year 2020. In February 2021, they moved in together to a mansion in Malibu.