 
menu
Friday, March 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seen together in Los Angeles – are they getting married?

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 08, 2024

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s stroll in Los Angeles fuels engagement rumors
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s stroll in Los Angeles fuels engagement rumors

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been spotted roaming in Los Angeles amidst speculation that they are finally engaged.

Johnson was on a coffee run when her picture was clicked, before meeting up with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin in Beverly Hills.

It is pertinent to mention that the 50 Shades of Grey actress was not wearing a ring on her left ring finger when she popped out from a nearby coffee shop carrying her takeout items.

She donned casual attire wearing a grey sweater, white pants and sneakers.

Shortly thereafter, the Madame web star reunited with her alleged fiancé inside of an up-scale boutique in Beverly Hills.

Chris was photographed standing in front of a window wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.

Earlier this week speculations about Dakota and Chris Martin’s engagement were circulating.

An insider revealed to The Mirror that their engagement took place some time ago, but the couple chose to keep it concealed, and they are in no rush to plan their wedding, they are just enjoying their official commitment.

Dakota and Chris met through mutual friends after his separation from ex-wife Gwyneth in 2015. The pair briefly split in 2019 but reunited with Gwyneth helping them.

The Sun shared how Chris had bought Dakota a commitment ring in the year 2020. In February 2021, they moved in together to a mansion in Malibu.

Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money
Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money
Ariana Grande reveals upcoming album to answer a 'burning' relationship query
Ariana Grande reveals upcoming album to answer a 'burning' relationship query
Akira Toriyama, 'Dragon Ball Z' creator breathes his last at 68
Akira Toriyama, 'Dragon Ball Z' creator breathes his last at 68
Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she moved out of her parent's house
Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she moved out of her parent's house
Travis Kelce attends Singapore 'Eras Tour' show in support of Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce attends Singapore 'Eras Tour' show in support of Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner doubles down on 'protecting kids' from media
Kylie Jenner doubles down on 'protecting kids' from media
Royal family shares powerful message on International Women's Day
Royal family shares powerful message on International Women's Day
Gigi Hadid snubbing Oscars 2024 with Bradley Cooper for daughter Khai?
Gigi Hadid snubbing Oscars 2024 with Bradley Cooper for daughter Khai?
Kate Middleton's brother announces his memoir
Kate Middleton's brother announces his memoir
Princess Kate's uncle Gary ‘copying' Prince Harry: ‘Kicking the royals while they're down'
Princess Kate's uncle Gary ‘copying' Prince Harry: ‘Kicking the royals while they're down'
Cillian Murphy reacts to next James Bond rumors
Cillian Murphy reacts to next James Bond rumors
Prince William makes major decision about kids amid Kate Middleton's health woes
Prince William makes major decision about kids amid Kate Middleton's health woes