Saturday, March 09, 2024
Samuel Moore

Selena Gomez ready to take the next step in Benny Blanco romance?

Selena Gomez announced her relationship with the musician Benny Blanco in December 2023

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Selena Gomez is reportedly waiting for beau Benny Blanco to pop the question.

As fans will know, the Grammy-winning singer confirmed her relationship with the musician in December of 2023. 

Then, several reports also mentioned that many of her friends were concerned that she was going ‘way too fast’ with Benny’s romance.

According to the most recent findings of Life & Style, the 31-year-old songstress is ready to take the next step with her 36-year-old boyfriend.

An insider close to the singing sensation shared, “Selena can’t wait for Benny to propose.”

“She’s been telling friends she’s finally found the right guy and she’s ready to walk down the aisle,” they also added.

Wrapping up the conversation, the insider spilled the beans and said, “There are some who fear she’s rushing into things a little bit, though,” before noting, “They don’t want Selena to get her heart broken.”

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in December, Selena confessed in a chat with Vogue Mexico y Latinoamérica, “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you.”

At that time, she concluded by remarking, “But I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

