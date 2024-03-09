Ozzy Osbourne previously accused Kanye West for using an authorized version of his song in new album

Photo: Sharon Osbourne breaks silence on Kanye West feud

Kanye West seemingly needs to make serious amends in order to repair his relationship with Ozzy Osbourne.

As fans will know, the controversial rapper, who was previously friends with Ozzy, was slammed by the singer for using an unauthorized version of his Black Sabbath's War Pigs in his new album Vultures.

Spilling the beans on Ozzy’s row with Kanye, the 75-year-old singer’s wife, Sharon updated her son Jack on the matter during the latest episode of their family podcast, as per the findings of The Mirror.

In their chat, Sharon revealed that the Osbournes have “moved on” from the Kanye West drama.

Nonetheless, they do not look forward to maintaining a bond with him in the future.

"That's all we have to say,” Sharon told her son.

“We just didn't want to be associated with anything with him because of his stance on current issues which are very important to me and your dad," she continued.

Elaborating further on their stance, she stated, "We didn't want to have any association with anybody like that. And that's the end of it, next," after which the duo moved on to the next topic.