 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sharon Osbourne breaks silence on Kanye West feud

Ozzy Osbourne previously accused Kanye West for using an authorized version of his song in new album

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Photo: Sharon Osbourne breaks silence on Kanye West feud
Photo: Sharon Osbourne breaks silence on Kanye West feud

Kanye West seemingly needs to make serious amends in order to repair his relationship with Ozzy Osbourne.

As fans will know, the controversial rapper, who was previously friends with Ozzy, was slammed by the singer for using an unauthorized version of his Black Sabbath's War Pigs in his new album Vultures.

Spilling the beans on Ozzy’s row with Kanye, the 75-year-old singer’s wife, Sharon updated her son Jack on the matter during the latest episode of their family podcast, as per the findings of The Mirror.

In their chat, Sharon revealed that the Osbournes have “moved on” from the Kanye West drama. 

Nonetheless, they do not look forward to maintaining a bond with him in the future.

"That's all we have to say,” Sharon told her son.

“We just didn't want to be associated with anything with him because of his stance on current issues which are very important to me and your dad," she continued.

Elaborating further on their stance, she stated, "We didn't want to have any association with anybody like that. And that's the end of it, next," after which the duo moved on to the next topic.  

Prince Harry refused to meet Prince William for ‘heartbreaking' reason
Prince Harry refused to meet Prince William for ‘heartbreaking' reason
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon close friendship faces one roadblock
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon close friendship faces one roadblock
Find what positive role Benny Blanco plays in Selena Gomez life video
Find what positive role Benny Blanco plays in Selena Gomez life
Travis Kelce supports Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour' second night in a row
Travis Kelce supports Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour' second night in a row
Sydney Sweeney reveals tips for 'self-care'
Sydney Sweeney reveals tips for 'self-care'
Jennifer Garner is insecure of Jennifer Lopez after Ben Affleck divorce?
Jennifer Garner is insecure of Jennifer Lopez after Ben Affleck divorce?
Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Barbie' future
Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Barbie' future
Robert Pattinson moves closer to taking big step in romantic life
Robert Pattinson moves closer to taking big step in romantic life
Taylor Swift 'opens a new chapter' in Travis Kelce romance?
Taylor Swift 'opens a new chapter' in Travis Kelce romance?
Prince Edward opens up about King Charles health
Prince Edward opens up about King Charles health
Hailey Bieber latest appearance raises questions about Justin Bieber post
Hailey Bieber latest appearance raises questions about Justin Bieber post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles 'secret' plans for Prince William video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles 'secret' plans for Prince William