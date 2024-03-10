Reports suggest Kendall Jenner mulling to get back with ex-Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try

Kendall Jenner is hanging out with ex Devin Booker as reportedly the pair are mulling to revive their broken relationship.



Dated from 2020 to 2022, the supermodel is grabbing headlines for her multiple spotting with the NBA star.

“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” a confidante confessed.

After breaking up over a schedule clash, the duo is currently showing promising signs of bringing life to their allegedly dying romance.

“Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else,” the insider told OK! Magazine. “But they both want to try and make it work this time.”

The intel from sources comes after previous reports suggest the couple are "spending more time together lately."

However, they clarified the two are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything," as they are in the phase of seeing each other.

Interestingly, the ice between Kendall and Devin melted after the former romance with Bad Bunny came to an end in December 2023.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," the bird chirped at the time.

The tipster tattled, “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."