 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue

Kate Middleton has shed some light into her own thoughts following the editing fiasco with her recent picture

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue

Kate Middleton has finally shed some light into what her own thoughts are into the photo editing fiasco.

The Princess herself weighed in on things via her official Twitter handle, The Prince and Princess of Wales.

It included a short but concise caption that highlighted the reasons behind the heavy use of editing.

So much so that she was even quoted saying, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue

However, she also went on to add, “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she later added before signing off.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture video
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return
Kate Middleton photo manipulation controversy leads agencies to pull image
Kate Middleton photo manipulation controversy leads agencies to pull image
Cillian Murphy reacts on major Oscar win for blockbuster hit ‘Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reacts on major Oscar win for blockbuster hit ‘Oppenheimer'
Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt bring ‘Barbenheimer' rivalry to 2024 Oscars video
Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt bring ‘Barbenheimer' rivalry to 2024 Oscars
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton 'manipulated' photo controversy video
Royal experts react to Kate Middleton 'manipulated' photo controversy
King Charles makes first major statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy video
King Charles makes first major statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. wins his first-ever Oscar for 'Oppenheimer': ‘It was fantastic'
Robert Downey Jr. wins his first-ever Oscar for 'Oppenheimer': ‘It was fantastic'
Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt post to mark Mother's Day
Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt post to mark Mother's Day