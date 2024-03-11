Kate Middleton has shed some light into her own thoughts following the editing fiasco with her recent picture

Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue

Kate Middleton has finally shed some light into what her own thoughts are into the photo editing fiasco.

The Princess herself weighed in on things via her official Twitter handle, The Prince and Princess of Wales.

It included a short but concise caption that highlighted the reasons behind the heavy use of editing.

So much so that she was even quoted saying, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

However, she also went on to add, “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she later added before signing off.