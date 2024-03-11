 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance' has new update

Alleged lovers Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. attend the 2024 Oscars but separately

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance has new update
Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance' has new update

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are making headlines for their rumoured romance as the latest outing of the pair came — although — separately at the 2024 Oscars.

Seemingly, the duo avoided the prying eyes as they supposedly opted to pose not together at the awards gala at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kim was joined by The Kardashian family as she wore a white futuristic outfit while her alleged lover slipped into a black leather dress.

Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance has new update

In the meantime, Kim and Odell reported love story was kicked off at the latter 31st birthday party which she attended last year.

Following the bash, the closeness between the duo started to grow, observers say.

Last month, they were snapped in public for the first time as they were in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl.

As far as going public with the relationship is concerned, Kim, according to reports, going slow as she did not want to court past backlash from Kanye West when he lashed out at her previous ex Pete Davidson.

"The reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," the insider revealed.

The source told OK! Magazine, "It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."

Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024
Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024
Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix
Tom Cruise hit film is ready to land on Netflix
How Robert Downey Jr. really feels about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars jibes video
How Robert Downey Jr. really feels about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars jibes
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims
Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke video
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke
Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest video
Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance