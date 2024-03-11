Alleged lovers Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. attend the 2024 Oscars but separately

Love in the air as Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. ‘romance' has new update

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are making headlines for their rumoured romance as the latest outing of the pair came — although — separately at the 2024 Oscars.



Seemingly, the duo avoided the prying eyes as they supposedly opted to pose not together at the awards gala at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kim was joined by The Kardashian family as she wore a white futuristic outfit while her alleged lover slipped into a black leather dress.

In the meantime, Kim and Odell reported love story was kicked off at the latter 31st birthday party which she attended last year.

Following the bash, the closeness between the duo started to grow, observers say.

Last month, they were snapped in public for the first time as they were in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl.

As far as going public with the relationship is concerned, Kim, according to reports, going slow as she did not want to court past backlash from Kanye West when he lashed out at her previous ex Pete Davidson.

"The reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," the insider revealed.

The source told OK! Magazine, "It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."