Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Prince William snubs Kate Middleton photo controversy amid recent outing

Prince William attends launch event for the Earthshot Prize amid Kate Middleton photo scandal

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

File Footage

Prince William appeared unfazed with the current backlash the royal family especially his wife, Kate Middleton, is getting since she posted an edited family photo on Mother’s Day.

The Prince of Wales chose not to address the bizarre criticism over the photo and talked about the “critical decade” that we are in now while issuing an urgent warning.

William attended the launch event for the Earthshot Prize, his environmental initiative, in London, hour after the Princess of Wales apologized for Photoshop blunder.

At the event, which introduced an online platform connecting innovators with investors, he stressed the pressing responsibility humanity holds to guide the planet towards a healthier future.

"When I first started thinking about how I might contribute to the collective global effort to protect our planet in 2018, I knew that I wanted to mobilise the enormous power of innovators, wherever they are in the world,” he said.

“From businesses, cities and governments; to activists, scientists and innovators, the ideas and ambition to set our planet on a healthier path do already exist. But this is urgent. We are in the critical decade now,” he added.

The Prince of Wales continued: "And that is why, to have real impact, we must focus on supporting and developing as many solutions as possible and scale them at speed.”

"It is not an easy task. We must overcome the challenge of getting capital to the right sectors, solutions, and geographies." 

