Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Natalie Portman finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied last week after 11 years of marriage

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Natalie Portman's friend spills the tea on her life post divorce

Natalie Portman seems to be living her best life after divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

According to a friend privy to Page Six, the Black Swan actress, who separated from the ballet dancer after 11 years of marriage, is having a “phoenix moment.”

They further added that after "getting rid" of her alleged “cheating” partner, Natalie “looks incredible and is feeling great.”

The friend also mentioned that she has been “killing the red carpet” for her Netflix hit May December, and recently also joined A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Jodie Comer, and Barry Keoghan on the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood cover.

“Not a bad way to start a new chapter,” the insider noted.

The update on Natalie’s life comes after she finalized her divorce last month in France where she lives with her children Aleph and Amalia.

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a friend of the couple told PEOPLE.

They added: "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

