Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Here's how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage

Kate Middleton given key advice to end controversy surrounding her Mother’s Day photo scandal

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Here’s how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage
Here’s how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage

Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, can end intense Mother’s Day photo controversy with a simple step, a PR expert has revealed.

Speaking with The Mirror, Kieran Elsby said that the Princess of Wales only has to release a video message directly addressing the photo scandal.

The expert claimed this is the only way to calm the Royal fans and followers down from creating further controversies. "I would advise that William and Kate should proactively address the situation,” she said.

“Instead of relying solely on photos or written statements, a video message directly from Kate herself expressing thanks for the get well soon messages, whilst she doesn’t need to say what has been wrong with her, showing her talking would help,” Elsby added.

She continued: "I imagine that her public engagements will be off the table for a while until she recovers, so it is unlikely that she will be seen engaging with the public directly, but I think to end the rumours once and for all, she may need to be seen, on video, talking, and thanking people for their concerns."

After the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated.

Soon after, Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” 

