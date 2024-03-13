 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seeking couple's therapy to save marriage

Jennifer Lopez’s documentaries on Ben Affleck romance taking a toll on the actor, source

Jennifer Lopez forced Ben Affleck to be a part of the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, chronicling the rekindling of their romance after two decades.

However, the ever so private Affleck has “very different views on privacy” than his beloved wife, an insider told Heat Magazine, revealing that he does not feel comfortable talking about his life.

The Hollywood actor and director also admitted in the film that he didn’t really “love being in the making-of documentary about my personal life.”

Now, the public scrutiny of their marital life is taking a toll on Affleck and JLo has him agreed that they consult a couple’s therapist as neither of them wants to end their relationship.

“They didn’t come into this marriage thinking that it might fail, but there has been a lot more tension than either of them expected,” the insider explained.

“There’s no doubt they love each other deeply,” they added, “but there’s simply no hiding the fact that they’ve got issues.”

The insider continued: “They both really want to get their relationship back on track, so with the help of their counsellor, they’ve come up with this plan, which includes therapy and plenty of space for Ben to try to regain some stability.”

According to the publication, Lopez has gotten Affleck commit to two therapy sessions every week after agreeing to make “more effort” with his friends and family.”

“It’s all a work in progress, but they’re both determined to hang onto this marriage and put the effort in,” the source concluded. 

