Court makes major decision on Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt vineyard lawsuit

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's so called 'War of the Rosés' has taken a major turn

Court rejects Angelina Jolie's bid to dismiss Brad Pitt's vineyard lawsuit

Angelina Jolie's attempt to dismiss Brad Pitt's lawsuit over their co-owned French vineyard, the Chateau Miraval estate, has been turned down by a judge, as confirmed by the U.S. Sun.

In the year 2021 Angelina Jolie sold her stake of the French vineyard, to Russian billionaire and Vodka tycoon, Yuri Shefler, who also owns the famous brand Stolichnaya, for $64 million.

The move went through her firm Nouvel without the consent of Brad Pitt, allegedly breaching an agreement which stipulates that they both agreed not to sell their respective holdings without the other’s approval.

The setback comes after Angelina tried to reverse an early ruling allowing Brad's claims in November 2023.



The Los Angeles Superior Court's Judge Lia Martin was the one to make this ruling.

In response to Brad's claim invalidating Angelina's 2021 sale, Angelina's lawyers labeled Brad's lawsuit "frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern."

During the week, the judge gave Pitt's legal team sought permission to sue Angelina for breach of implied-in-fact contract and breach of quasi-contract.

Additionally, Brad received approval to alter a previously rejected claim for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

The Dailymail revealed, A Luxembourg court temporarily seized Yuri Shefler's shares, making Pitt owner of majority of shares.

For thos eunversed, in 2008 Pitt and Jolie purchased the 1,300-acre Miraval estate in Provence, Southern France and got married there in the year 2014.

Pitt filed law suit against Jolie in February 2022 over selling her stock, while Jolie's former firm Nouvel, in September 2022, counter-sued Pitt for $350 million in damages.

A legal document claimed that Jolie “sought to inflict harm" on her former husband Brad Pitt by selling her stake in their co-owned vineyard to Yuri Shefler, a business rival.

On October 4, 2022, Jolie filed a cross-complaint against Pitt detailing alleged abuse that involved their children which happened in a flight only days before their divorce filing.