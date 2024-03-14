Angela Levin is major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic comes out in defence of Kate Middleton

Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has come out in defence of Kate Middleton following the photo controversy created after the Princess of Wales shared Mother’s Day photo and later issued an apology over editing it.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal commentator tweeted, “People should be proud that Princess Catherine hasn't blamed any member of staff and realise how honourable she is.

Angela continued, “Harry and Meghan's supporters can stop saying they wouldn't have had a photoshop fail and should take over. Jumping in when someone is unwell is dishonourable.”

Angela’s tweet comes after Kate Middleton issued an apology over the edited photo.

The future queen said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”



