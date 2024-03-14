 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic comes out in defence of Kate Middleton

Angela Levin is major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys major critic comes out in defence of Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic comes out in defence of Kate Middleton

Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has come out in defence of Kate Middleton following the photo controversy created after the Princess of Wales shared Mother’s Day photo and later issued an apology over editing it.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal commentator tweeted, “People should be proud that Princess Catherine hasn't blamed any member of staff and realise how honourable she is.

Angela continued, “Harry and Meghan's supporters can stop saying they wouldn't have had a photoshop fail and should take over. Jumping in when someone is unwell is dishonourable.”

Angela’s tweet comes after Kate Middleton issued an apology over the edited photo.

The future queen said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”


Kate Middleton pulls out of another major event amid disappearance rumours video
Kate Middleton pulls out of another major event amid disappearance rumours
Royal family shares first picture of King Charles after Kate Middleton photo scandal
Royal family shares first picture of King Charles after Kate Middleton photo scandal
Olivia Rodrigo takes bold step during her Missouri concert
Olivia Rodrigo takes bold step during her Missouri concert
Kate Middleton made Mother's Day photo error in ‘good faith': ‘Time to move on'
Kate Middleton made Mother's Day photo error in ‘good faith': ‘Time to move on'
Natalie Portman hypes 'Barbie' while joining a major movement
Natalie Portman hypes 'Barbie' while joining a major movement
Selena Gomez look back at her self-discovery journey: 'Makes me sick'
Selena Gomez look back at her self-discovery journey: 'Makes me sick'
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on flop 'Madame Web'
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on flop 'Madame Web'
Ryan Gosling reveals his shocking stunt in 'The Fall Guy'
Ryan Gosling reveals his shocking stunt in 'The Fall Guy'
Kate Middleton's controversy raises concern over another picture
Kate Middleton's controversy raises concern over another picture
Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert