Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake enthrals fans with latest NSYNC reunion

Justin Timberlake, NSYNC electrifies fans with reunion, performs nostalgic hit and previews new song

Justin Timberlake and NSYNC set hearts aflutter with their latest reunion during a warm-up show in Los Angeles.

The Mirrors singer surprised fans as he called his former bandmates, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez, on stage fulfilling the long-awaited dream of many fans.

Notable to mention that the boy band reunited a decade after their last performance at the 2013 MTV Music Awards. The group then reunited in 2018 when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, then collaborated on the track Better Place for the DreamWorks animated film Trolls Band Together.

The surprise reunion ignited passion and nostalgia as they performed 90s hit It’s Gonna Be Me and Bye Bye Bye and introduced Paradise, a fresh track set to feature on Justin’s upcoming album Everything I Though It Was.

It is pertinent to include that this concert acts as a warmup performance for Justin’s album scheduled for release this Friday, March 15 2024, marking his return 5 years after his last solo project Man of the Woods.

In any case, the group's performance caused hearts to pound, stirred nostalgia worldwide and sparked speculation about a possible reunion tour, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the future holds for NSYNC.

